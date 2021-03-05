ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.16%)
ASL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4%)
AVN 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.14%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.18%)
DGKC 132.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-3.86%)
EPCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.94%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.8%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.13%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.12%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-6.62%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
MLCF 45.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.59%)
PAEL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.18%)
PIBTL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.03%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.14%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.37%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-5.37%)
TRG 143.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.11%)
UNITY 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.52%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.58%)
BR100 4,888 Decreased By ▼ -127.55 (-2.54%)
BR30 25,276 Decreased By ▼ -854.04 (-3.27%)
KSE100 45,279 Decreased By ▼ -879.27 (-1.9%)
KSE30 18,898 Decreased By ▼ -409.3 (-2.12%)
UK shares slip as bond, inflation worries weigh

Reuters 05 Mar 2021

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 fell on Thursday, dragged down by miners on concerns about rising bond yields and volatility in US markets, while insurer Aviva rose after selling its remaining businesses in Italy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slid 0.7%, with mining stocks, including Rio Tinto, Anglo American and BHP, leading declines.

Resurgent worries about rising US bond yields hit global shares as investors waited to see if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will address concerns about the risk of a rapid rise in long-term borrowing costs.

The FTSE 100 has recovered more than 35% from a coronavirus-driven crash last year, but the possibility of rising inflation and higher bond yields has rattled sentiment.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.4%.

Ladbrokes owner Entain fell 2.1%, as it withheld declaring a dividend. It was expecting online volumes to ease when shops re-open after a surge during lockdowns.

Insurer Aviva rose 3.0%, to the top of blue-chip index after selling its remaining businesses in Italy, as it tries to focus on its key markets of Britain, Canada and Ireland.

Homebuilder Vistry Group rose 2.3%, after an upbeat forecast and resumption of dividend.

“We don’t think Rise in yields necessarily are bad for equity markets as long as they reflect expectation of very strong growth and so they are driven by inflation compensation rather than rising really,” said Simona Gambarini, markets economist at Capital Economics.

She added that though there are some expectations of tightening in bond market pricing which might be weighing on the stock market, those expectations will not be realized and, therefore, the stock market will start gaining again.—Reuters

