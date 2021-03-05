KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Rafhan Maize Products 31.12.2020 2500% (F) 6,094.231 659.80 19.04.2021 13.04.2021 to Company Limited Year End 03:00.p.m.AGM 19.04.2021 Dawood Lawrencepur 31.12.2020 Nil 513.528 8.66 29.04.2021 23.04.2021 to Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year End 11:00.a.m. AGM 29.04.2021 Dawood Lawrencepur 31.12.2020 - 1,790.571 25.82 - - Ltd (Consolidated) Year End Systems Limited 31.12.2020 35% 10% 2,193.914 17.66 31.03.2021 25.03.2021 to (Unconsolidated) Year End Bonus Shares 11:00.a.m. AGM 31.03.2021 Systems Limited 31.12.2020 2,164.297 17.78 - - (Consolidated) Year End SME Leasing Ltd 31.12.2020 Nil (57.676) (1.80) 27.04.2021 21.04.2021 to Year End 09:30.a.m. AGM 27.04.2021 J.K.Spinning Mills Ltd - - - - 27.03.2021 20.03.2021 to 11:00.a.m. 27.03.2021 EOGM ===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021