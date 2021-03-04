Cotton production registers woeful 34.18pc fall YoY

LAHORE: The cotton production in the country witnessed an alarming decline of 34.18 percent shortfall as compared to corresponding period of 2020 when arrivals comprised over 8.5 million bales.

According to the statistics released by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association till March 1, on Wednesday exactly 5,631,191 bales underwent the ginning process i.e. conversion to bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 3.5 million or 3,501,580 bales, while Sindh generated just over 2.1 million or 2,136,169 bales.

Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 3.5 million or 3,501,580 bales which is 1.5 million bales less as compared to the last years production of more than 5 million bales.

Cotton arrivals in Sindh were recorded 2.1 million or 2,136,169 bales which is 38.52 percent less as compared to the last year’s production of more than 3.4 million bales.

Just over 5.4 million or 5,446,141 bales were sold out with major chunk of it, 5.37 million (5,375,941) bales, bought by textile mills and 70,200 by exporters. Exactly 191.608 bales were lying unsold at the ginneries.

Bahawalnagar district of Punjab remained on top with cotton arrival figure of 998,131 bales followed by Sanghar district in Sindh (791,278) and Rahim Yar Khan (656,885 bales).

A total of 22 ginning factories were operating in the country - all of them in Punjab, and none in Sindh.

Chairman Karachi Cotton Brokers Forum Naseem Usman while commenting on the report said that due to the alarming decline in the cotton production seven million bales of worth four billion dollars will be imported. He said up till now agreements for the imports of 4.5 million bales had been signed. There is a pressure on the economy. He also said that cotton production is lowest in 30 years.

According experts government should take practical steps for increasing the production of cotton in the country. They said it looked that government was not serious in increasing the production of the country. They also said after 18th amendment agriculture was a provincial subject but unfortunately it looked that both the provincial governments of Sindh and Punjab was not serious in increasing the production as they had not taken any positive steps in this regard.

