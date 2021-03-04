‘PM role model for Sri Lankans’

LAHORE: High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a role model for many in Sri Lanka as a cricketer and statesman. He was talking to media after officially opening Sri Lankan Tourist Information Centre in the city.

Honorary Consul (Designated) Yasin Joya and other officials from the Sri Lankan embassy were also present on the occasion.

He said the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran would be helpful in promoting bilateral relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. “Prime Minister Ran Khan has sought Sri Lanka’s assistance to promote Pakistani tourism,” he said, adding that Imran Khan has also urged Sri Lankans to visit Buddhist sites in Pakistan.

