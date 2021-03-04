ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares surge

Reuters 04 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares ended marginally higher on Wednesday, as investors picked up cyclical stocks on hopes of a quicker economic recovery from the pandemic-led recession.

However, gains were capped by worries about bond market volatility and talk of huge selling for rebalancing this month.

The Nikkei average rose 0.51% to close at 29,559.10, while the broader Topix gained 0.51% to 1,904.54.

Iron and steel sector rose the most among 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange. Kobe Steel surged 9.09%, making it the biggest gainer in Nikkei. Nippon Steel jumped 6.76%, while JFE Holdings soared 8.36%.

Topix Value Index rose 1.27% as growth-oriented shares lost 0.25%, led by declines in high-flying momentum shares as well as chip-related stocks, in a sign of investor caution against their lofty valuation.

Electric-motor maker Nidec fell 3.03%, while medical portal operator M3 lost 1.72%. Chip-making machine maker Tokyo Electron shed 1.22%.

As the Topix has risen about 35% so far in the current Japanese financial year ending on March 31, market players are getting wary the country’s pension funds could sell a large amount of shares for rebalancing by the financial year-end.

“With the vaccine rollouts globally, expectations for the economic normalization is growing. That is prompting investors to buy economic sensitive shares,” said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Many investors are still not sure whether a sell-off in global bonds, which hit the market in recent weeks, is over, despite signs of some stability in the last few sessions.—Reuters

Japanese shares Nikkei economic recovery vaccine Tokyo Electron Norihiro Fujito cyclical stocks steel sector

Japanese shares surge

In upset for PTI, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani wins Senate seat from Islamabad

Govt-IPPs deals: Nepra asks govt why dollar rate kept at Rs148

Cotton production registers woeful 34.18pc fall YoY

Wheat tender: Seven international suppliers submit bids

Cotton import sans PRA: Ministries lock horns over proposal

Private sector growth: High cost of doing business limits competitiveness: ADB

Opposition demands PM’s resignation

PTI now single largest party in Senate with 26 members

PM decides to seek fresh vote of confidence

Gill says will challenge Gilani’s win

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.