KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 137,686 tonnes of cargo comprising 96,121 tonnes of import cargo and 41,565 tonnes of export cargo including 7,278 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 96,121 tonnes comprised of 43,849 tonnes of containerised cargo; 13,754 tonnes of bulk cargo; 8,455 tonnes of canola; 19,958 tonnes of wheat and 9,000 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 41,565 tonnes comprised of 34,672 tonnes of containerised cargo; 2,693 tonnes of Mill Scale and 4,200 tonnes of 0il/Liquid cargo.

As many as 7,278 containers comprising of 3,543 containers import and 3,735 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1,085 of 20’s and 1,039 of 40’s loaded while nil of 20’s and 190 of 40’s empty containers; whereas that of exported containers shows 748 of 20’s and 359 of 40’s loaded containers while 817 of 20’s and 726 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were 05 ships namely Maistros, NCC Jood, MOL Generosity, Matsushiro, and Sunny Horizon, sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were 06 vessels viz. Hyundi Privilege, AS Sicila, Diyyinah, Matsushiro, Isuzu, and Southampton Express, carrying containers, tanker, general cargo, and fertilizer currently at the berths.

There are 03 ships namely Navios, Ocean Trader, and Timu expected to sail on 03-03-2021.

There are 09 vessels viz. OEL Kedarnath, Kota Nilam, Carl Schulte, AAL Shanghai Cargo, Ginga Saker, Lime GalaxyEver UrsulaTian XingHe and Meridine ACE carrying containers, base oils and chemical are due to arrive on Wednesday and Thursday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 209,408 tonnes comprising 151,712 tonnes of import cargo and 57,696 tonnes of export cargo including 4,940 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 151,712 tonnes includes; 13,082 tonnes of coal; 8,617 tonnes of soyabean; 16,050 tonnes of palm oil, 39,583 tonnes of LNG, 28,090 tonnes of gas oil, and 9,289 tonnes of steel coil.

The total export cargo of 57,696 tonnes includes 56,829, tonnes of containerized cargo, and 867 tonnes of cement.

As many as 4,940 containers comprising of 1,949 containers import and 2,991 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours.

A total number of eight ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships Kavo Padka, TSM Alphecca, Sea Helios and Gaslog Sandiago and Natural gas are expected to take berth at MW-2, EVTL, FOTCO and PGPCL respectively on Wednesday 3rd March, while a container vessel Josephine Marskis due to arriveat Port Qasim on Thursday 4th March-2021.

