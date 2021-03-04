ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
'SECP's policies conform to values of objectivity, integrity'

04 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: SECP chairman Aamir Khan said that the apex regulator had been continuously striving to create an efficient and transparent business ecosystem in Pakistan by ensuring that its policies and decisions conformed to the values of objectivity, integrity and equitability.

He was speaking as the guest of honour at the closing ceremony of the CFA Institute Research Challenge 2020-21.

The CFA Institute Research Challenge is an annual global competition that provides university students with hands-on mentoring and intensive training in financial analysis and professional ethics.

The SECP chairman congratulated the winning team from Pakistan, which bagged the first position amongst competing teams from Malaysia and Singapore.

He applauded the CFA Society Pakistan for organizing such competitions to prepare students for real-life scenarios.

Aamir Khan said that the SECP was steadfast in introducing reforms in local markets by promoting transparency, ensuring consistent regulatory actions, and leveraging technology to enhance ease-of-doing business. These reforms were designed to build and sustain the trust of investors in the financial markets in Pakistan and promote financial inclusion at the grassroots level, he added.

Using this opportunity, Aamir Khan advised the students to continuously strive for making a meaningful impact in the professional world by being proactive, taking initiatives and being ethical and cultured in all their dealings.

