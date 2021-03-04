Missing persons: SHC seeks report from Interior Ministry, DG FIA

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday sought a report from the Federal Interior Ministry and Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding recovery of missing persons.

SHC bench headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto hearing multiple petitions filed by the families of missing persons for recovery of their beloved ones expressed annoyance at police and home department for not forming a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) despite its orders.

"We had ordered for the monthly formation of JIT to trace the missing persons but the relevant authorities have not complied with the court orders," Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto remarked.

The court lashed out at the investigation officer of the case and remarked that the investigation officer could not get reports from detention centres. "In such circumstances, how could the police trace a missing person?" the court observed.

The court inquired from the investigation officer that what efforts have been made to recover the missing persons. To which, the investigation officer replied that letters are being written to the detention centres for reports. "If you cannot do something, let us summon the secretary of the home department," the court remarked while inquiring with the investigation officer. The court also sought an explanation from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh pertaining to the recovery of missing persons.

