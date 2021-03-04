PPP secures seven Senate seats from Sindh

KARACHI: The PPP emerged as triumphant with seven seats, while PTI and MQM secured two each in Senate Election from Sindh on Wednesday, as all contesting parties dubbed the polls "free, fair and transparent".

The wining candidates Sherry Rehman (PPP), Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari (MQM), Saleem Mandviwalla (PPP), Taj Haider (PPP), Faisal Vawda (PTI), Shahadat Awan (PPP) and Jam Mehtab Dahr (PPP) were elected on general seats in Senate Election, Chief Election Commissioner Sindh, Aijaz Anwer Chohan, who conducted the polls as a returning officer told media outside the Sindh Assembly hall.

"Polling remained according to the rules of Election Commission and peaceful," he said and added that the PPP won five seats on general, one each on women and technocrats' slots, MQM grabbed one general and one women seat, and PTI secured one general and one technocrats' positions. Thus, PPP succeeded with seven seats, MQM and PTI secured two each.

A total of 11 seats were contested for the Senate of Pakistan, he said, adding that six ballots for general seats, four for women and three for technocrats were termed invalid during the peaceful polling that started from 9am and ended at 5pm. "Being a returning officer I am thankful to Allah for the peaceful election," Chohan said.

Six voters out of a total of 168 sought assistance for being physically unable to vote themselves, which according to the rules of EC was permitted to facilitate them. "One vote was not cast (MMA's Syed Abdul Rasheed abstained from voting)," he said.

All the process of Senate Election was conducted in line with the Election Commission, he said and added that "I myself checked every ballot" for ensuring it was valid, and that the polling was continuous without a break throughout the day.

The GDA's candidate Pir Sadaruddin Shah failed to make it for the Senate, securing only 15 votes, followed by TLP's Sayyed Yasha Ullah three, PPP's Sadiq Memon 2 and Dost Ali 1 votes. Syed Abdul Rasheed of MMA did not appear for voting, announced a boycott at a press conference held outside the assembly building.

The wining candidates Sherry Rehman and Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari received 22 votes each, Saleem Mandviwalla, Taj Haider and Faisal Vawda 20 votes each, Shahadat Awan Advocate and Jam Mehtab Dahr 19 votes each.

On women seats, PPP's Palwasha Khan secured 60 votes and MQM's Khalida Ateeb 57. Farooq H Naik of PPP elected to Senate with 61 votes and PTI's Saifullah Abro 57 votes on technocrats' votes.

