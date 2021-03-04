PPP congratulates Gilani, other Senators-elect

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarian (PPP-P) Secretary General Farhatullah Babar has congratulated Yousuf Raza Gilani, the PPP senators-elect from Sindh and all other senators-elect throughout the country who have won election to the Upper House Wednesday.

He said that their win is the win of the democratic process, of political engagement more than the win of any individual.

"Election to the Senate and the by-election a few days earlier to the National and provincial assemblies have not only strengthened democratic process but also vindicated the position taken by the PPP that political parties make use of every democratic process in fight against fascist tendencies. All forums namely elections, the Parliament, the courts and by reaching out to the people directly must be availed in a democratic spirit," he said in statement on Wednesday.

He said that the principled stand taken by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in this regard has been vindicated loud and clear.

"I have lost the Senate electoral contest in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Win and loss is part of the election process and there are no complaints and no grouse against anyone. I wish good luck to all those who won in the electoral contest against me in the province. I should like to believe that those who voted for the winning candidates in the KPK did so by their own free will and call of their conscience," he said.

The PPP-P secretary general thanked the party chairman for giving him the party ticket.

"I also wish to thank the provincial PPP chapter, members of Provincial Parliamentary Party and all those MPAs from other parties who voted for me in the election," he said.

"I hope that the PTI will likewise accept and welcome the victory of Yousuf Raza Gilani in Islamabad as an expression of free will and call of conscience of the voters and not impute any ulterior motives to those who voted for Gilani."

He said that the fight for democracy and constitutionalism would continue.

He said, "the fight for correcting civil-military imbalance, banishing deep state from interfering in politics, bringing intelligence agencies under the ambit of legislation, criminalising enforced disappearances, across the board accountability of all including generals and judges and protecting rights of the marginalised and minorities will continue on other platforms even if the platform of parliament may not be available to me."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021