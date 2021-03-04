KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (March 3, 2021).

================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================= Fortune Sec. Azgard Nine Ltd. 250,000 31.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 31.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 951,414 35.33 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 951,414 35.33 Arif Habib Ltd. D.G.Cement 233,517 137.07 Azee Sec. 2,000 135.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 235,517 137.06 Arif Habib Ltd. Engro Corporation 107,902 305.44 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 107,902 305.44 Azee Sec. Ferozsons Lab. 500 351.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 351.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Habib Bank Ltd. 260,434 121.42 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 260,434 121.42 Arif Habib Ltd. Hub Power 373,904 86.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 373,904 86.85 M. M. M. A. Khanani Int. Industries 91,500 200.11 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 91,500 200.11 Arif Habib Ltd. Lucky Cement 59,672 880.17 Azee Sec. 500 877.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,172 880.15 AKD Sec. Mari Petroleum Co. 65,000 1,565.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 1,565.00 Arif Habib Ltd. MCB Bank Ltd. 172,885 185.49 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 172,885 185.49 Arif Habib Ltd. Millat Tractors 24,600 1,297.83 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,600 1,297.83 First Nat. Equities National Refinery 27,000 642.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 27,000 642.00 Arif Habib Ltd. O.G.D.C. 292,430 106.22 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 292,430 106.22 Arif Habib Ltd. P. S. O. 132,998 241.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 132,998 241.70 MRA Sec. Pak Datacom 500 100.98 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 100.98 Arif Habib Ltd. Pak Oilfields 86,984 394.47 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 86,984 394.47 Surmawala Sec. Panthers Tyres Ltd 500 65.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 65.90 Azee Sec. Pioneer Cement 1,500 135.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 135.00 Shaffi Securities Shifa Int. Hospital 3,200 202.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,200 202.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Tariq Glass 2,000 111.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 111.10 ================================================================================= Total Turnover 3,140,940 =================================================================================

