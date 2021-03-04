ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (March 3, 2021).

=================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=================================================================================
Member                     Company                        Turnover          Rates
Name                                                     of Shares
=================================================================================
Fortune Sec.               Azgard Nine Ltd.                250,000          31.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        250,000          31.00
Arif Habib Ltd.            Bank Al-Falah Ltd.              951,414          35.33
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        951,414          35.33
Arif Habib Ltd.            D.G.Cement                      233,517         137.07
Azee Sec.                                                    2,000         135.75
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        235,517         137.06
Arif Habib Ltd.            Engro Corporation               107,902         305.44
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        107,902         305.44
Azee Sec.                  Ferozsons Lab.                      500         351.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            500         351.00
Arif Habib Ltd.            Habib Bank Ltd.                 260,434         121.42
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        260,434         121.42
Arif Habib Ltd.            Hub Power                       373,904          86.85
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        373,904          86.85
M. M. M. A. Khanani        Int. Industries                  91,500         200.11
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         91,500         200.11
Arif Habib Ltd.            Lucky Cement                     59,672         880.17
Azee Sec.                                                      500         877.99
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         60,172         880.15
AKD Sec.                   Mari Petroleum Co.               65,000       1,565.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         65,000       1,565.00
Arif Habib Ltd.            MCB Bank Ltd.                   172,885         185.49
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        172,885         185.49
Arif Habib Ltd.            Millat Tractors                  24,600       1,297.83
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         24,600       1,297.83
First Nat. Equities        National Refinery                27,000         642.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         27,000         642.00
Arif Habib Ltd.            O.G.D.C.                        292,430         106.22
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        292,430         106.22
Arif Habib Ltd.            P. S. O.                        132,998         241.70
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        132,998         241.70
MRA Sec.                   Pak Datacom                         500         100.98
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            500         100.98
Arif Habib Ltd.            Pak Oilfields                    86,984         394.47
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         86,984         394.47
Surmawala Sec.             Panthers Tyres Ltd                  500          65.90
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            500          65.90
Azee Sec.                  Pioneer Cement                    1,500         135.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,500         135.00
Shaffi Securities          Shifa Int. Hospital               3,200         202.00
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          3,200         202.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani        Tariq Glass                       2,000         111.10
                           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,000         111.10
=================================================================================
                           Total Turnover                3,140,940
=================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

