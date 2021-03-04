Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
04 Mar 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (March 3, 2021).
=================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=================================================================================
Fortune Sec. Azgard Nine Ltd. 250,000 31.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 31.00
Arif Habib Ltd. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 951,414 35.33
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 951,414 35.33
Arif Habib Ltd. D.G.Cement 233,517 137.07
Azee Sec. 2,000 135.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 235,517 137.06
Arif Habib Ltd. Engro Corporation 107,902 305.44
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 107,902 305.44
Azee Sec. Ferozsons Lab. 500 351.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 351.00
Arif Habib Ltd. Habib Bank Ltd. 260,434 121.42
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 260,434 121.42
Arif Habib Ltd. Hub Power 373,904 86.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 373,904 86.85
M. M. M. A. Khanani Int. Industries 91,500 200.11
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 91,500 200.11
Arif Habib Ltd. Lucky Cement 59,672 880.17
Azee Sec. 500 877.99
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,172 880.15
AKD Sec. Mari Petroleum Co. 65,000 1,565.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 1,565.00
Arif Habib Ltd. MCB Bank Ltd. 172,885 185.49
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 172,885 185.49
Arif Habib Ltd. Millat Tractors 24,600 1,297.83
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,600 1,297.83
First Nat. Equities National Refinery 27,000 642.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 27,000 642.00
Arif Habib Ltd. O.G.D.C. 292,430 106.22
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 292,430 106.22
Arif Habib Ltd. P. S. O. 132,998 241.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 132,998 241.70
MRA Sec. Pak Datacom 500 100.98
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 100.98
Arif Habib Ltd. Pak Oilfields 86,984 394.47
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 86,984 394.47
Surmawala Sec. Panthers Tyres Ltd 500 65.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 65.90
Azee Sec. Pioneer Cement 1,500 135.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 135.00
Shaffi Securities Shifa Int. Hospital 3,200 202.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,200 202.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Tariq Glass 2,000 111.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 111.10
=================================================================================
Total Turnover 3,140,940
=================================================================================
