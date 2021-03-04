WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Mar 03, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 2-Mar-21 1-Mar-21 26-Feb-21 25-Feb-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.107594 0.107682 0.107447 0.107156
Euro 0.837713 0.838931 0.842162 0.845054
Japanese yen 0.00651819 0.00653677 0.00654049 0.00651816
U.K. pound 0.969938 0.970273 0.967503 0.977152
U.S. dollar 0.696469 0.696035 0.694796 0.691251
Algerian dinar 0.00522339 0.00523178 0.00523414 0.00521696
Australian dollar 0.540112 0.539079 0.543956 0.550927
Botswana pula 0.0631697 0.0633392 0.0632264 0.0640098
Brazilian real 0.122536 0.124679 0.12565 0.126617
Brunei dollar 0.52311 0.523295 0.523229 0.524152
Canadian dollar 0.549747 0.54773 0.551677
Chilean peso 0.000965709 0.000966836 0.000981295 0.000982379
Colombian peso 0.000192269 0.000192042 0.000193632 0.000193179
Czech koruna 0.0320466 0.0321643 0.0321486 0.0323741
Danish krone 0.112655 0.112821 0.113253 0.113638
Indian rupee 0.00949506 0.00949638 0.00951244 0.00953511
Israeli New Shekel 0.211115 0.210537 0.210747
Korean won 0.00062085 0.000626846 0.000622636
Kuwaiti dinar 2.30466 2.30399
Malaysian ringgit 0.171798 0.171712 0.171576 0.171102
Mauritian rupee 0.0173815 0.017374 0.0173071
Mexican peso 0.0336616 0.0337679 0.0331819 0.0331499
New Zealand dollar 0.506194 0.506157 0.510606 0.513945
Norwegian krone 0.0816838 0.0809776 0.0809682 0.0826252
Omani rial 1.81136 1.81023 1.80701 1.79779
Peruvian sol 0.190642 0.190512 0.189644
Philippine peso 0.0143303 0.0143061 0.0142853
Polish zloty 0.184422 0.185254 0.186537 0.187113
Qatari riyal 0.191338 0.191218 0.189904
Russian ruble 0.00933911 0.00940019 0.00933398 0.00940801
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.184334
Singapore dollar 0.52311 0.523295 0.523229 0.524152
South African rand 0.0461221 0.0461105 0.0464433
Swedish krona 0.0823084 0.082538 0.0836187 0.0837616
Swiss franc 0.759301 0.762569 0.766841 0.763012
Thai baht 0.0229577 0.0229427 0.0230103
Trinidadian dollar 0.103211 0.103021 0.102107
U.A.E. dirham 0.189526 0.188224
Uruguayan peso 0.0161306 0.0161037 0.0160171
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
