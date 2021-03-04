WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Mar 03, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 2-Mar-21 1-Mar-21 26-Feb-21 25-Feb-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107594 0.107682 0.107447 0.107156 Euro 0.837713 0.838931 0.842162 0.845054 Japanese yen 0.00651819 0.00653677 0.00654049 0.00651816 U.K. pound 0.969938 0.970273 0.967503 0.977152 U.S. dollar 0.696469 0.696035 0.694796 0.691251 Algerian dinar 0.00522339 0.00523178 0.00523414 0.00521696 Australian dollar 0.540112 0.539079 0.543956 0.550927 Botswana pula 0.0631697 0.0633392 0.0632264 0.0640098 Brazilian real 0.122536 0.124679 0.12565 0.126617 Brunei dollar 0.52311 0.523295 0.523229 0.524152 Canadian dollar 0.549747 0.54773 0.551677 Chilean peso 0.000965709 0.000966836 0.000981295 0.000982379 Colombian peso 0.000192269 0.000192042 0.000193632 0.000193179 Czech koruna 0.0320466 0.0321643 0.0321486 0.0323741 Danish krone 0.112655 0.112821 0.113253 0.113638 Indian rupee 0.00949506 0.00949638 0.00951244 0.00953511 Israeli New Shekel 0.211115 0.210537 0.210747 Korean won 0.00062085 0.000626846 0.000622636 Kuwaiti dinar 2.30466 2.30399 Malaysian ringgit 0.171798 0.171712 0.171576 0.171102 Mauritian rupee 0.0173815 0.017374 0.0173071 Mexican peso 0.0336616 0.0337679 0.0331819 0.0331499 New Zealand dollar 0.506194 0.506157 0.510606 0.513945 Norwegian krone 0.0816838 0.0809776 0.0809682 0.0826252 Omani rial 1.81136 1.81023 1.80701 1.79779 Peruvian sol 0.190642 0.190512 0.189644 Philippine peso 0.0143303 0.0143061 0.0142853 Polish zloty 0.184422 0.185254 0.186537 0.187113 Qatari riyal 0.191338 0.191218 0.189904 Russian ruble 0.00933911 0.00940019 0.00933398 0.00940801 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.184334 Singapore dollar 0.52311 0.523295 0.523229 0.524152 South African rand 0.0461221 0.0461105 0.0464433 Swedish krona 0.0823084 0.082538 0.0836187 0.0837616 Swiss franc 0.759301 0.762569 0.766841 0.763012 Thai baht 0.0229577 0.0229427 0.0230103 Trinidadian dollar 0.103211 0.103021 0.102107 U.A.E. dirham 0.189526 0.188224 Uruguayan peso 0.0161306 0.0161037 0.0160171 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

