KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (March 3, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 157.10 157.30 DKK 25.23 25.33 SAUDIA RIYAL 41.65 41.90 NOK 18.30 18.40 UAE DIRHAM 42.65 42.95 SEK 18.51 18.61 EURO 188.50 190.00 AUD $ 121.50 122.50 UK POUND 218.00 220.00 CAD $ 123.20 124.50 JAPANI YEN 1.44584 1.46584 INDIAN RUPEE 2.10 2.30 CHF 170.79 171.79 CHINESE YUAN 23.80 24.80 =========================================================================

