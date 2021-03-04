Markets
Currency notes: exchange rates
04 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Wednesday (March 3, 2021).
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 159.93 156.27
GBP 223.36 218.21
EUR 193.28 189.63
JPY 1.4969 1.4626
SAR 42.69 41.62
AED 43.54 42.54
