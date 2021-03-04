The PL challenge gets tougher

As movement restrictions ease, the petroleum sales seem to have lost some steam, that was evident in the first six months of the fiscal year. Whether or not this is due to a possible higher incidence of smuggled products back in the mix could be guesswork at this moment, but that has sure thrown a challenge to the government, as it struggles with higher crude oil prices.

The government has found it exceedingly difficult to continue levying high Petroleum Levy (PL) as the crude oil rises. Case in point is the latest price revision, where the PL incidence has been recorded at Rs12.6 per liter, lowest since Pakistan entered the IMF program. In the eight months of FY21 so far, the PL collection is expected to have reached Rs338 billion, which is 75 percent of the rather tall annual target of Rs450 billion.

Now it gets interesting, as the monthly PL collection for February was recorded at a 10-month low at Rs28 billion. The monthly collection as a percentage of annual collection target at 7 percent for February rings alarm bells. With the PL incidence at Rs12.5/ltr for March 2021, assuming the petroleum sales remain unchanged month-on-month, the PL collection for March is expected to be around Rs18 billion – lowest since December 2018. That would take the total collection to 79 percent of the annual target.

A rather easy ride in the first half means the government would still not miss the target by a massive margin; but given the oil price trajectory and the government’s desire to keep petroleum prices unchanged, means that the target might be missed by no less than Rs35-40 billion. Mind you, the low base of petroleum prices will start coming into play from this month onwards, and that would present another challenge, if the government aims at keeping inflation low, on year-on-year basis.

The IMF documents assume even higher PL targets for FY22 and beyond – and that looks highly unlikely at the moment, unless international oil prices throw another surprise. What the government does have in its control is putting a curb on rampant smuggling. The oil inquiry report issued last year puts the tax loss due to smuggling at a staggering Rs300 billion. Even if it is half of what the report says, there is ample room for Islamabad to raise revenues without having to break a sweat on tracking international crude oil prices or having to raise tax incidence.