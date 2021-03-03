ANL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.44%)
ASC 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.48%)
ASL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
AVN 95.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
BYCO 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.52%)
EPCL 50.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.86%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.54 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.24%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.14%)
HASCOL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
HUBC 86.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
JSCL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.17%)
KAPCO 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
MLCF 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
PAEL 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.37%)
PIBTL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
POWER 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 27.36 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.96%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 43.63 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (6.23%)
TRG 148.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.54%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 5,005 Increased By ▲ 19.97 (0.4%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 175.81 (0.68%)
KSE100 46,115 Increased By ▲ 150.23 (0.33%)
KSE30 19,276 Increased By ▲ 40.45 (0.21%)
Australia shares climb as upbeat GDP data cements economic recovery hopes

  • In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.4% to 12,296.07.
Reuters 03 Mar 2021

Australian shares rose on Wednesday, with miners and gold stocks leading the gains, as investors remained upbeat on recovery hopes after data showed that the country's fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) grew at a faster-than-expected pace.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.6% at 6,803.20, as of 0043 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.4% lower on Tuesday.

Figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed that GDP grew 3.1% in the December quarter, in further evidence that the economy is roaring back from the lockdown-induced recession.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast a 2.5% rise following an upwardly revised 3.4% gain in the third quarter.

The numbers come at the heels of upbeat data on Monday that showed home prices surged at the fastest pace in almost two decades in February and job advertisements also skyrocketed.

Further aiding sentiment, the Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates unchanged at its March meeting on Tuesday and committed to maintaining its "highly supportive monetary conditions" until its employment and inflation goals are met.

Domestic gold stocks gained up to 2.9%, set for their best day in more than a week, helped by higher bullion prices.

The mining sector advanced nearly 3%, on track for its best session since Feb. 22.

Mining giant BHP Group climbed 4.5% to hit a record high, while peer Rio Tinto advanced 2.4%.

Rio Tinto said on Wednesday Simon Thompson will step down as chairman next year after deciding not to seek re-election as a non-executive director at the miner's 2022 annual general meeting.

The high-profile financial sector added as much as 0.5%. National Australia Bank, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Commonwealth Bank of Australia each gained as much as 0.9%. Westpac inched 0.5% higher.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.4% to 12,296.07.

Top losers were Meridian Energy losing more than 3%, and Napier Port Holdings down 3.5%.

