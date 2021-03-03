ANL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.6%)
ASC 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.99%)
ASL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
AVN 95.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
BYCO 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.52%)
EPCL 50.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.86%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
FFBL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.49%)
FFL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.66%)
HASCOL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
HUBC 86.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.54%)
KAPCO 39.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
MLCF 46.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
PAEL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.5%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
POWER 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (6%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 43.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.16%)
TRG 149.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.05%)
UNITY 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.03%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,005 Increased By ▲ 20.2 (0.41%)
BR30 26,019 Increased By ▲ 186.38 (0.72%)
KSE100 46,115 Increased By ▲ 150.46 (0.33%)
KSE30 19,276 Increased By ▲ 40.53 (0.21%)
Mar 03, 2021
Nikkei edges up as investors hunt for value shares

  • Elsewhere, publicly-traded shares in the Bank of Japan rose by daily limit for three days in a row.
Reuters 03 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares eked out gains on Wednesday as investors picked up cyclical stocks on hopes of a quicker economic recovery from the pandemic-led recession.

However, gains were capped by worries about bond market volatility and talk of huge selling for rebalancing this month.

The Nikkei average ticked up 0.18% to 29,459.71, with its 25-day moving average at 29,273 providing a support for now. The broader Topix rose 0.15% to 1,897.64.

Investors bought cyclical shares with cheap valuation, such as steelmakers, automakers and trading houses.

Nippon Steel rose 4.1%, while Nissan Motor rose 2.8%. Trading house Marubeni rose 3.3%.

Topix Value Index rose 0.77% as growth-oriented shares lost 0.48%, led by declines in high-flying momentum shares as well as chip-related stocks, in a sign of investor caution against their lofty valuation.

Electric-motor maker Nidec fell 3.1% while medical portal operator M3 lost 2.1%. Chip-making machine maker Tokyo Electron shed 1.8%.

As the Topix has risen about 35% so far in the current Japanese financial year ending on March 31, market players are getting wary the country's pension funds could sell a large amount of shares for rebalancing by the financial year-end.

Many investors are still not sure whether a sell-off in global bonds, which hit the market in recent weeks, is over, despite signs of some stability in the last few sessions.

"The market is looking to a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday. Friday's US payroll data could rekindle talk of a Fed rate hike if it is strong," said Takuya Hozumi, global investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Elsewhere, publicly-traded shares in the Bank of Japan rose by daily limit for three days in a row.

The BOJ shares are not electronically settled, however, and investors need to file paper documents to the central bank when they own the securities.

Japanese shares Nikkei Nippon Steel Corp Fed Trading house Marubeni

