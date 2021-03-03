Polling for 37 senate seats begins at Parliament House

Polling for 37 seats of the Senate began at the Parliament House on Wednesday under the supervision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Polling started at 9am and will continue till 5pm without any break. Member of National Assembly Shafiq Arain was the first person to cast the vote, Radio Pakistan reported.

After disqualification and withdrawal of papers by other contestants, all Senate candidates from Punjab were elected unopposed last month. A total of 78 candidates from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad are contesting.

The candidates include 14 from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, 13 from the Pakistan People Party, two from the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz, two from MQM-P, 11 from BAP and one from TLP. Three candidates will also be contesting as independents.

A tough contest is expected for the Senate seat from Islamabad between Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, who is contesting as a joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

On March 11, a total of 52 senators in the house of 104 are set to retire. This time, the Senate polls will see the election of 48 senators. 11 senators from each from Punjab and Sindh, 12 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and two from Islamabad.

In each province, polling will be held to elect seven members on general seats, two women and two technocrats. The election on one minority seat each in KP and Balochistan will also be conducted.