ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (7.14%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 135.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
EPCL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.91%)
FCCL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 86.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.29%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
JSCL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.62%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.81%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.87%)
MLCF 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PAEL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.06%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.70 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.31%)
UNITY 30.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.45%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (1.48%)
BR30 25,833 Increased By ▲ 500.7 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,964 Increased By ▲ 370.84 (0.81%)
KSE30 19,236 Increased By ▲ 179.9 (0.94%)
KSE-100 Index retreats: BRIndex100 rebounds

Recorder Report 03 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Tuesday witnessed a bullish trend and closed on a positive note with healthy gains on the back of fresh buying, mainly by local investors.

BRIndex100 gained 67.36 points or 1.37 percent to close at 4,981.21 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,995.01 and intraday low of 4,910.18 points. Volumes stood at 358.356 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 445.25 points or 1.76 percent to close at 25,786.92 points with a turnover of 237.809 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index surged by 370.84 points or 0.81 percent to close at 45,964.27 points. Trading activity also improved as daily volumes on the ready counter increased to 399.187 million shares as compared to 368.389 million shares traded Monday.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $3.531 million. The market capitalization increased by Rs 69 billion to Rs 8.232 trillion. Out of total 417 active scrips, 274 closed in positive and 125 in negative while the value of 18 stocks remained unchanged.

TRG Pak was the volume leader with 38.336 million shares and surged by Rs 6.12 to close at Rs 147.61 followed by Azgard Nine that increased by Rs 1.45 to close at Rs 32.88 with 31.310 million shares. Island Textile and Bata Pak were the top gainers increasing by Rs 135.00 and Rs 95.87 respectively to close at Rs 1940.00 and Rs 1935.87 while Wyeth Pak and Gatron Industries were the top losers declining by Rs 49.60 and Rs 44.24 respectively to close at Rs 935.40 and Rs 545.75.

BR Automobile Assembler Index surged by 184.89 points or 2.13 percent to close at 8,856.50 points with total daily turnover of 5.422 million shares.

BR Cement Index lost 26.89 points or 0.36 percent to close at 7,524.67 points with 18.793 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index increased by 95.91 points or 1.12 percent to close at 8,682.63 points with 24.510 million shares. BR Power Generation and Distribution Index gained 117.82 points or 2.09 percent to close at 5,750.89 points with 17.686 million shares. BR Oil and Gas Index inched up by 37.23 points or 0.91 percent to close at 4,150.60 points with 18.297 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 3,768.19 points, up 89.98 points or 2.45 percent with 76.697 million shares.

Danish Ladhani at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 Index saw some recovery as it touched a high of plus 484 points before closing at 45,964 levels, up 0.8 percent.

Top volume leaders of the session were TRG (up 4.3 percent), ANL (up 4.6 percent), ASL (up 7.0 percent), BYCO (up 1.8 percent), GGL (up 2.5 percent) and UNITY (up 1.8 percent) cumulatively contributing 155 million shares to the total volume.

Mixed sentiment was seen in the Cement sector where LUCK (down 1.1 percent), KOHC (down 1.1 percent), and FCCL (down 1.1 percent) closed in the red zone while CHCC (up 1.62 percent) closed green. Furthermore, SHEL (down 0.2 percent) from the OMC sector reported a loss of Rs 45.05/share for CY20. Moreover, SAPL (up 7.5 percent) in the Pharmaceutical sector closed at its upper circuit as the company reported its CY20 EPS of Rs 51.12/share with a cash pay-out Rs 20/share.

