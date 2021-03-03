ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
Saudi national crushes motorcyclist to death

Fazal Sher 03 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: A Saudi national Tuesday crushed to death a motorcyclist in the limits of Shalimar police station. Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone Captain Hamza Hummayun (retired) said that a fast moving SUV (KE-172) driven by a Saudi national, Faisal bin Tarad, son of a building advisor in a non-government organisation, hit a motorcyclist namely, Muhammad Irfan, at Margalla Road.

Faisal told police that he was living with his father, and he was doing an internship but he (Faisal) did not produce any proof of internship to the police, the superintendent of police (Saddar Zone), Hummayun said. The police arrested Faisal and have registered an FIR against him.

Faisal and his father do not have diplomatic status, he said, adding that the diplomatic immunity law does not apply to Saudi building advisor or contractors. Soon after the incident, the area police reached the scene, arrested the driver, and shifted the dead to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy.

The police have registered an FIR against the Saudi national on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, Imran. According to the FIR, the deceased’s brother told the police that his brother, Muhammad Irfan, riding his bike (JGL-5933) was hit by a speeding car (KE-172) at Margalla Road near Shaheen Chowk, which resulted in the death of his brother.

He requested to register a case against the driver of the car namely, Faisal bin Tarad and take action against him as per law. The Shalimar police registered FIR against the driver under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 27 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 322 (act of Qatl-bis-sabab) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The police also took the car into custody.

