Balochistan security situation reviewed

QUETTA: Mir Ziaullah Langove, Minister for Home, Tribal Affairs and PDMA has said that no enemy would be permitted to vitiate peace of the country. These views were expressed by him while chairing a high level meeting held here on Tuesday to review the overall security situation of the province.

The meeting reviewed overall security of the province, security to be provided to the members of Balochistan Provincial Assembly on the eve of senate polls and devised a strategy for strengthening security of the red zone.