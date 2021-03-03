Hamza says soaring inflation makes life miserable

LAHORE: Hamza Shehbaz said on Tuesday the incumbent government has been totally exposed and soaring inflation made the lives of the people miserable. Talking to media here at the PML-N Secretariat, Hamza said the government was claiming an increase in exports while the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that these were going down. “The incumbent government’s flour, sugar and medicines scandals were in front of everyone. Those who raised the slogan of accountability are hiding behind the BRT Peshawar case,” he said.

Hamza said the reference filed by the government in the Supreme Court for open balloting in Senate elections was a reflection of the chaos in the government’s ranks.

“Concerns are being raised by the members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from every province and the ruling party has not awarded the tickets in the right manner,” he added.

Expressing optimism for the success of Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in the Senate elections, Hamza said the people prefer to contest elections from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) platform. He said the PML-N will be striving to gain as many seats [in the Senate] as possible.

He said the PTI government made tall claims of provision of jobs and houses but not a single promise was fulfilled. He said the foreign funding case is lying in cold storage while nothing has been delivered to provide ease in the lives of the people.

Later, Hamza left for Islamabad to attend dinner being hosted by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Moreover, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to hold a series of public demonstrations ahead of the PDM’s long march.

As per schedule, the PML-N will hold a protest demonstration in Mianwali on Wednesday (today) in Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin and Rawalpindi on March 5, in Gujrat and Chakwal on March 6, in Sialkot and Narowal on March 7, in Multan on March 19, in Khanewal on March 13, in Dera Ghazi Khan and Okara on March 15. The dates for demonstrations in Lahore, Faisalabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Layyah and Rajanpur have not been finalised as yet.

