ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (7.14%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 135.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
EPCL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.91%)
FCCL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 86.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.29%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
JSCL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.62%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.81%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.87%)
MLCF 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PAEL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.06%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.70 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.31%)
UNITY 30.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.45%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (1.48%)
BR30 25,833 Increased By ▲ 500.7 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,964 Increased By ▲ 370.84 (0.81%)
KSE30 19,236 Increased By ▲ 179.9 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hamza says soaring inflation makes life miserable

Recorder Report 03 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Hamza Shehbaz said on Tuesday the incumbent government has been totally exposed and soaring inflation made the lives of the people miserable. Talking to media here at the PML-N Secretariat, Hamza said the government was claiming an increase in exports while the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that these were going down. “The incumbent government’s flour, sugar and medicines scandals were in front of everyone. Those who raised the slogan of accountability are hiding behind the BRT Peshawar case,” he said.

Hamza said the reference filed by the government in the Supreme Court for open balloting in Senate elections was a reflection of the chaos in the government’s ranks.

“Concerns are being raised by the members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from every province and the ruling party has not awarded the tickets in the right manner,” he added.

Expressing optimism for the success of Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in the Senate elections, Hamza said the people prefer to contest elections from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) platform. He said the PML-N will be striving to gain as many seats [in the Senate] as possible.

He said the PTI government made tall claims of provision of jobs and houses but not a single promise was fulfilled. He said the foreign funding case is lying in cold storage while nothing has been delivered to provide ease in the lives of the people.

Later, Hamza left for Islamabad to attend dinner being hosted by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Moreover, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to hold a series of public demonstrations ahead of the PDM’s long march.

As per schedule, the PML-N will hold a protest demonstration in Mianwali on Wednesday (today) in Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin and Rawalpindi on March 5, in Gujrat and Chakwal on March 6, in Sialkot and Narowal on March 7, in Multan on March 19, in Khanewal on March 13, in Dera Ghazi Khan and Okara on March 15. The dates for demonstrations in Lahore, Faisalabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Layyah and Rajanpur have not been finalised as yet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

inflation SENATE PDM Hamza Shehbaz PML N State Bank of Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani BRT Peshawar

Hamza says soaring inflation makes life miserable

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

NPLs and sick units: NA panel puts off approval of CRC legislation

LHC directives: FBR revises functions and powers of DGI&I IR

Khaqan upbeat about PDM candidate’s prospects

Hafeez vs Gilani: most compelling Senate election

37 Senators to be elected today

China extends innovation lead over US

Sri Lanka offers strategic deep-sea port to India, Japan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.