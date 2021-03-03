Govt may extend contract of Member Nepra Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to extend contract of Saifullah Chattha, Member Nepra Punjab for one year, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Chattha, who is former Secretary Water and Power, has rich experience in the energy sector and government wants him to stay for another year. The sources said that the Punjab government has prepared a summary for the federal government requesting that the term of Chattha be extended for another year.

His four-year term is expiring this week. The sources maintained that as the summary of the Punjab government lands in the Cabinet Division, it will be tabled before the Federal Cabinet for approval.

The federal cabinet has not met for the last two weeks due to engagements and political activities of Prime Minister including his visit to Sri Lanka and Senate elections.

The term of Member Nepra Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bahadar Shah has also expired and the KP government is expected to recommend the name of Maqsood Anwar Khan, Chief Engineer (O&C) of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO).

