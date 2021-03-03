ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
Indian plane makes emergency landing in Karachi

INP 03 Mar 2021

KARACHI: An Indian airplane on Tuesday made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi after, a passenger passed away while flying from Sharjah to Lucknow.

The pilot of an Indian airliner had to force the plane to make an emergency landing to deal with the situation at hand. The pilot sought permission from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) after communicating the situation. Later, the pilot was allowed to make an emergency landing on humanitarian grounds. Flight no 6E 1412 made an emergency landing around 5 on Tuesday morning. According to the sources within the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) the passenger expired before getting first aid after the landing. The flight took off at 8.36 am to its destination after ensuring important measures. On Monday, an air ambulance had made a technical landing at Islamabad International Airport after taking off from Kolkata to Azerbaijan, said sources.

civil aviation authority Islamabad International Airport Indian airplane Air Traffic Controller

Indian plane makes emergency landing in Karachi

