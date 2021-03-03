PDWP okays 3 uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved three development schemes of urban development sector with an estimated cost of Rs 16,534.113 million.

These schemes were approved in the 25th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 which was presided over by the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes include construction of underpass to Ghulab Devi Hospital and additional lanes on Lahore Bridge at the cost of Rs 1,801.850 million, construction of flyover and at-grade improvement of Shahkam Chowk at the cost of Rs 4,384.263 million and COVID-19 Responsive and Other Natural Calamities Control Programme Sub-Component-National Programme for Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) (Punjab) at the cost of Rs 10,348.00 million.

