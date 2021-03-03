WWF-Pakistan inaugurates water plant in Thatta

KARACHI: To provide safe drinking water to the communities of Abdullah Gandhro village, Thatta district, WWF-Pakistan and Titans Autographs and Memorabilia inaugurated an ultra-filtration water plant.

More than 800 households, comprising of almost 4,800 individuals, will benefit from this water plant, which will help in eradicating waterborne diseases.

WWF-Pakistan, with the financial support of Titans Autographs and Memorabilia, has already installed two drinking water treatment plants under Project-91 that aims to build and improve 91 sustainable water facilities that provide safe drinking water across Sindh, particularly in marginalized and underprivileged areas of the province. This was the third ultra-filtration water plant that was installed at Keenjhar Lake, Thatta.

Sharing his thoughts, Altaf Hussein Sheikh, Manager Conservation Sindh, WWF-Pakistan said that imminent issues such as water scarcity and poor water quality have serious economic and environmental ramifications. He mentioned that children in many areas of Sindh, particularly Thatta and Tharparkar are suffering from waterborne diseases creating significant health problems for the communities. Moreover, increased pollution levels, construction of dams, overuse of water resources, climate change, and other threats have made freshwater habitats and species more vulnerable to the impacts of these threats.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021