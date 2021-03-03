THE RUPEE: Appreciation persists

KARACHI: After market close on Tuesday, Pakistan Rupee continued on its upward trend against USD in both inter-bank and open markets opposite to movement in global currency markets where according to reports, USD went up against riskier currencies in face of increasing US Treasury yields as compared to other countries. PKR also went up against Euro, AED and SR in Pakistan open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the inter-bank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 35 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 157.55 and 157.65 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 50 paisas for buying and 40 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 157.60 and 157.90 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 1.5 rupees for both buying and selling closing at 188.50 and 190 respectively. Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 43 and 43.15 respectively. Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying and 15 paisas for selling closing at 41.90 and 42.05 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 157.60 Open Offer Rs 157.90 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 157.55 Offer Rate Rs 157.65 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee-greenback parity stayed unchanged amid sluggish trading activity in the local currency market on Tuesday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback did not witness any change in its worth throughout the trading session and it firmly closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 158.00 and Rs 159.50 respectively.

Moreover, the rupee showed strength as it recovered its day earlier losses versus the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound’s buying and selling rates declined from Monday’s closing of Rs 219.50 and Rs 221.50 to Rs 218.50 and Rs 220.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 20 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs158.40 (buying) and Rs 158.50 (selling) against last rate of Rs158.60 (buying) and Rs 158.70 (selling).

It closed at Rs158.40(buying) and Rs 158.50(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 108,600 (selling) and Rs 108,400 (buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

