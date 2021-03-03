Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
03 Mar 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (March 2, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
534,670,632 317,811,530 38,019,744,872 23,584,477,265
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,634,516,335 (2,192,450,544) (557,934,208)
Local Individuals 29,912,649,961 (29,486,683,552) 425,966,409
Local Corporates 15,030,488,494 (14,898,520,694) 131,967,799
===============================================================================
