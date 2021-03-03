KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (March 2, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 534,670,632 317,811,530 38,019,744,872 23,584,477,265 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,634,516,335 (2,192,450,544) (557,934,208) Local Individuals 29,912,649,961 (29,486,683,552) 425,966,409 Local Corporates 15,030,488,494 (14,898,520,694) 131,967,799 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021