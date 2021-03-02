ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG 141.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,332 Decreased By ▼ -71.47 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By ▼ -271.59 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,056 Decreased By ▼ -117.19 (-0.61%)
Gulf markets little changed; Qatari shares climb

Reuters 02 Mar 2021

DUBAI: Qatari shares ended higher on Monday, extending gains for a third consecutive session, led by financial stocks after Moody’s gave an upbeat forecast for the sector. Other major Gulf markets were little changed.

A Moody’s report on Monday said that Qatari bank profits will remain resilient in 2021 despite higher provisioning costs driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Qatar’s benchmark rose 0.6%, with Qatar Islamic Bank climbing 2.2% while Qatar National Bank, the Gulf’s largest lender, closed with a 0.7% gain.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.1%, hit by a 2.4% fall for Al Rajhi Bank. The losses were capped, however, by a 2.2% rise for National Commercial Bank. In Dubai, the main share index gave up early gains to finish flat, with strength in the telecoms sector offset by losses among property companies.

Amanat Holdings jumped more than 3% after the Dubai-listed healthcare company said it had bought long-term care specialist Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center for an enterprise value of $232 million from private equity firm TVM Capital Healthcare. Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index traded flat.

