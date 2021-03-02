ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG 141.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,332 Decreased By ▼ -71.47 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By ▼ -271.59 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,056 Decreased By ▼ -117.19 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Topix gains most in 7 months

Reuters 02 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Japan’s Topix Index on Monday jumped the most in seven months, as a pause in sell-offs in US treasuries boosted the tech-heavy Nasdaq index and lifted domestic shares of chipmakers. The Topix Index jumped 2.04% to 1,894.94, the largest gain since Aug. 11, 2020, while the the Nikkei share average advanced 2.41% to 29,663.50, the biggest gain since Dec. 29.

Shares of chipamkers jumped in Japan, with Tokyo Electron rising 2.09%, Advantest adding 4.23% and Screen Holdings jumping 3.49%.

Index heavyweight SoftBank Group, up 5.46%, was the biggest contributor to Nikkei’s gain, followed by Uniqlo clothing store operator Fast Retailing, which jumped 2.71%.

Itochu jumped 3.91% after Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a holding of a 5.1% stake in the trading house, as of Dec. 31. The largest percentage gainer in the Nikkei index was NTT Data, which surged 8.12%, followed by Haseko gaining 5.92 % and Nippon Sheet Glass up 5.57%.

The largest percentage losers were Sharp Corp, which fell 2.83 %, followed by Rakuten losing 2.02 % and West Japan Railway Co down 0.88%. There were 206 advancers in the Nikkei index against 17 decliners. All the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded higher.

SoftBank Group Nikkei index chipmakers Japan’s Topix Index

Japan’s Topix gains most in 7 months

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Opposition hails SC’s decision

Govt urges ECP to use technology

Credit Suisse suspends supply chain finance funds

Remaining 3 FATF items: Hafeez asks departments to work harder

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.