Japan’s Topix gains most in 7 months

TOKYO: Japan’s Topix Index on Monday jumped the most in seven months, as a pause in sell-offs in US treasuries boosted the tech-heavy Nasdaq index and lifted domestic shares of chipmakers. The Topix Index jumped 2.04% to 1,894.94, the largest gain since Aug. 11, 2020, while the the Nikkei share average advanced 2.41% to 29,663.50, the biggest gain since Dec. 29.

Shares of chipamkers jumped in Japan, with Tokyo Electron rising 2.09%, Advantest adding 4.23% and Screen Holdings jumping 3.49%.

Index heavyweight SoftBank Group, up 5.46%, was the biggest contributor to Nikkei’s gain, followed by Uniqlo clothing store operator Fast Retailing, which jumped 2.71%.

Itochu jumped 3.91% after Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a holding of a 5.1% stake in the trading house, as of Dec. 31. The largest percentage gainer in the Nikkei index was NTT Data, which surged 8.12%, followed by Haseko gaining 5.92 % and Nippon Sheet Glass up 5.57%.

The largest percentage losers were Sharp Corp, which fell 2.83 %, followed by Rakuten losing 2.02 % and West Japan Railway Co down 0.88%. There were 206 advancers in the Nikkei index against 17 decliners. All the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded higher.