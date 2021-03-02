ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG 141.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,332 Decreased By ▼ -71.47 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By ▼ -271.59 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,056 Decreased By ▼ -117.19 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian, NZ markets up

Reuters 02 Mar 2021

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON: Australian shares notched their best session in nearly two months on Monday, as upbeat economic data strengthened recovery hopes, while the central bank increasing the size of its daily quantitative easing programme also aided sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.7% to close at 6,789.6 in a solid start to March, posting its biggest intraday percentage gain since Jan. 7.

Home prices surged at the fastest pace in almost two decades in February and job advertisements also skyrocketed, in further evidence that the economy is rapidly emerging from its once-in-a-generation recession.

“The overall picture for the Lucky Country is that it remains lucky, and its recovery continues,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) boosted investor sentiment by announcing a larger-than-usual A$4 billion ($3.10 billion) worth of bond purchase.

The move comes ahead of RBA’s monthly board meeting on Tuesday where it is likely to leave rates unchanged. However, markets will eye the post-meeting statement for any commentary on soaring home prices, rising bond yields and an appreciating currency.

Australian shares S&P OANDA central bank

Australian, NZ markets up

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Opposition hails SC’s decision

Govt urges ECP to use technology

Credit Suisse suspends supply chain finance funds

Remaining 3 FATF items: Hafeez asks departments to work harder

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.