SAU seeks Rs1bn immediately to continue research, academic activities

HYDREABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam is facing financial constraints to address emerging challenges, which have badly impacted academic and research activities, observed teachers in the university.

SAU Teachers’ Association (SAUTA) president Dr Pir Ahmed Naqi Shah on Monday urged upon the higher education commission (HEC) Islamabad and Sindh provincial government for issuing immediate grant of Rs1 (One) billion on emergency basis to put the university out of crisis.

He expressed serious concerns over the critical current financial crisis of the university, saying due to acute shortage of funds for last few years the academic and research activities are severely affected.

For example, he said the present serving teachers are not receiving their promotions, remunerations and other long awaited dues. The retired teachers, officers and employees are also not being paid their post retirement dues.

He said the university has contributed a lot in the fields of research on integrated farming, climate smart agriculture, soil status, desertification, land management, fisheries, livestock, nutrition, horticulture, floriculture, poultry and other emerging challenges.

People associated with the university have potential to help the policy makers to make legislations to promote agriculture, livestock and fisheries, as these three sectors engage more people for livelihood activities.

SAU produces a number of scientists every year in various fields to serve the country. Many of them join different sectors, like seed management, pesticides and fertilizer companies, research institutes and bringing good name to their alma mater.

Despite this contribution the government authorities seem reluctant to help in such a difficult time save the university.

The teachers, including those who guide PhD scholars and produce studies on various subjects have observed that they seem unable to carry on their work, despite the fact it is need of hour.

They believe that the grant may help smooth running of university to achieve the goals of research, quality education and technology transfer for sustainable agriculture.

It was learned that a number of scholars are associated with foreign universities, mostly in China for their higher education and hopefully will serve the country through their knowledge.

SAUTA said besides producing scholars, the university is working with rural communities in fields of agriculture, livestock and fisheries, educating youth, male and female to initiate local entrepreneurship to help families.

It can be mentioned here that the SAU has recently launched urban forest, a unique place for families to visit and enjoy at picnic resort with variety of flowers and fruits.

