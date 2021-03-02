ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG 141.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,332 Decreased By ▼ -71.47 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By ▼ -271.59 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,056 Decreased By ▼ -117.19 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SAU seeks Rs1bn immediately to continue research, academic activities

Recorder Report 02 Mar 2021

HYDREABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam is facing financial constraints to address emerging challenges, which have badly impacted academic and research activities, observed teachers in the university.

SAU Teachers’ Association (SAUTA) president Dr Pir Ahmed Naqi Shah on Monday urged upon the higher education commission (HEC) Islamabad and Sindh provincial government for issuing immediate grant of Rs1 (One) billion on emergency basis to put the university out of crisis.

He expressed serious concerns over the critical current financial crisis of the university, saying due to acute shortage of funds for last few years the academic and research activities are severely affected.

For example, he said the present serving teachers are not receiving their promotions, remunerations and other long awaited dues. The retired teachers, officers and employees are also not being paid their post retirement dues.

He said the university has contributed a lot in the fields of research on integrated farming, climate smart agriculture, soil status, desertification, land management, fisheries, livestock, nutrition, horticulture, floriculture, poultry and other emerging challenges.

People associated with the university have potential to help the policy makers to make legislations to promote agriculture, livestock and fisheries, as these three sectors engage more people for livelihood activities.

SAU produces a number of scientists every year in various fields to serve the country. Many of them join different sectors, like seed management, pesticides and fertilizer companies, research institutes and bringing good name to their alma mater.

Despite this contribution the government authorities seem reluctant to help in such a difficult time save the university.

The teachers, including those who guide PhD scholars and produce studies on various subjects have observed that they seem unable to carry on their work, despite the fact it is need of hour.

They believe that the grant may help smooth running of university to achieve the goals of research, quality education and technology transfer for sustainable agriculture.

It was learned that a number of scholars are associated with foreign universities, mostly in China for their higher education and hopefully will serve the country through their knowledge.

SAUTA said besides producing scholars, the university is working with rural communities in fields of agriculture, livestock and fisheries, educating youth, male and female to initiate local entrepreneurship to help families.

It can be mentioned here that the SAU has recently launched urban forest, a unique place for families to visit and enjoy at picnic resort with variety of flowers and fruits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

hec Sindh Agriculture University SAUTA

SAU seeks Rs1bn immediately to continue research, academic activities

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Opposition hails SC’s decision

Govt urges ECP to use technology

Credit Suisse suspends supply chain finance funds

Remaining 3 FATF items: Hafeez asks departments to work harder

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.