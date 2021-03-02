First Lady Bushra Imran visits shelter home in Lahore

LAHORE: First Lady Bushra Imran Khan visited a shelter home near Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine in the provincial metropolis and reviewed the facilities being provided to the poor people staying there, on Monday evening.

The First Lady, during her surprise visit of the shelter home, interacted with the destitute persons and asked them about quality of food and facilities at the shelter home. She also tasted the food being offered to the people there. She was accompanied by her friend Farah Khan.

Shelter Homes, an initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan, have been set up in five cities of the country since 2020 with plans to start such refuge in other cities as well.