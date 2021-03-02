ATC rejects bail plea of Haleem

KARACHI: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday has rejected the bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member and opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in encroachments and PS-88 by-election cases.

While announcing the decision, the court has accepted bail of PTI leader Sameer Sheikh in both the cases over surety bond of Rs 50,000. On February 16, 2021, Karachi police arrested Haleem Adil Sheikh for disturbing the peace and voting process in PS-88 by-election.