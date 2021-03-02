Pakhtun rally under PSP created wave of mourning in New Delhi, London: Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that today’s grand Pakhtun rally under PSP has created a wave of mourning from New Delhi and London. Today, Indian investment in Karachi went in vain. All the heinous agendas of the enemies of the country have been destroyed.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of rally of the Pakhtun community at the ground adjacent to Al-Asif Square. Now is the time for grand national charter between the state and its disgruntled sons. Guns, bullets and operations are not the solution. It has been proved that if there is someone who speaks the truth and unites hearts, then people will forget the enmity of forty years and get unite for their common cause.

Innocent children of mothers continued to fall prey to the ethnic politics because the rulers continued to embrace each other by getting the children of the nation killed for the sake of their ministries, and the Shohada graveyard was filled with the bodies of Karachi’s victim youth.

“I will not allow anyone to be offended in the name of language after today,” he said and added Mustafa Kamal is the voice of the oppressed and an iron wall against the oppressors. We will end the system of oppression from Karachi to Khyber, we have ended the politics of guns and bullets with flowers, this is the miracle of recent human history. “I haven’t and will never bow down in front of any Pharaoh. Responding to my call, thousands of Pakhtuns attended the PSP rally and send a clear-cut message to the world that the Indian investment on the ethnic fault line has sunk virtually,” he said.

Our efforts for peace in Karachi, Pakistan’s economic lifeline, are a case study for rest of the world. Peace after the operation is not positive news but a source of embarrassment for patriotic Pakistanis. Party President Anis Kaim Khani, members of Central Executive Committee and National Council were also present on the occasion.

We have buried all the menace of hatred of the last forty years. We have fear of the hereafter, not that of this mortal world. Leaving seats, we stood firmly in front of the oppressors. The nation has to rethink that they have done everything but why change is not coming, the oppressor is not only the one who is oppressing but also the one who is enduring oppression.

The system proposed by the PSP is the only solution to all the problems. The job of MNAs and MPAs is to introduce legislations, not to build roads. Once in power, PSP will bring up the youth of Sohrab Goth at authoritative level so that they themselves will solve the problems of Sohrab Goth.

