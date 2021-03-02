‘Abhi Nahi’ to be available on RINSTRA-digital platform in April

ISLAMABAD: “Abhi Nahi”, the most anticipated web series, written by Haseena Moin and directed by Misbah Ishak Khalid, will be available on RINSTRA-digital platform in April 2021.

The press event to brief the media was held here on Monday to meet the cast, writer and the director of the series. The story of Abhi Nahi, tackles the theme of “in sickness or in health”, while removing the stigma of breast cancer in the society, showing how a man can channel his love and commitment to bring about a holistic and positive impact.

Sinara’s (lead character played by Nida Karim) emotional journey signifies the importance of kindness and compassion during her battle with breast cancer, and how it can bring about a crucial change. Haseena Moin, the most celebrated writer of our times, said, “I am myself a cancer survivor and when RINSTRA asked me to write this play, I wanted to put my heart and soul in this play to tell the young girls and mothers with basic message, ‘Let’s fight Cancer together’”.

Nida Karim, the lead in the web-series in her debut shared her views and said, “I always wanted to do a character that was meaningful and had the power to communicate a certain message. I am sure with this message ‘Abhi Nahi’ will touch the heart and soul of anyone who will watch this on RINSTRA.com”.

Dr Aziz Rab, Chief Executive Officer of Green-Star is playing the role of the father and Noman Sami is the lead-hero in the series.

Noman Sami is a Pakistani television and film actor.

Chief Creative Officer of RINSTRA Misbah Ishak Khalid, who is also producing and directing the web-series, said, “‘Abhi Nahi’, is a subject very close to my heart, I have tried to share the story from a holistic perspective, every character to depict how a family member feels when such an issue is faced by any family.”

As of 2021, out of all types of cancers, 28.7 percent of the new cases of cancer were breast cancer alone.

Dr Adil Akhtar, Chairman and co-founder of RINSTRA Technologies, said, “Being an Oncologist myself, it is very important for me to be part of such a storytelling milestone for the Pakistani media industry.” He further said, “Breast cancer is curable when diagnosed early by screening with mammograms and breast exam. Even in advance stages it is very treatable with the new treatments.”

He said, “We believe “Abhi Nahi” would create widespread awareness in Pakistan.”

