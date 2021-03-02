Fazl, Mengal reject govt’s offer of Senate seats

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has rejected the offer of unopposed Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which the ruling PTI offered four seats to the PDM alliance.

There are only 48 hours left in the Senate elections due on March 3 and backdoor lobbying for political seat adjustment is at its peak. Sources claimed that the government had offered the opposition alliance PDM four seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including two generals, one woman and one technocrat seat.

Senator Taj Afridi took the offer to PDM President and JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman, sources said. The PDM chief after consulting PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PPP leader Pervez Ashraf replied to Senator Taj Afridi and rejected the offer. On the other hand, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani also mobilized for unopposed Senate elections in Balochistan.

However, as per the latest development reported by the TV channel, PDM demanded six Senate seats from Balochistan on the offer of four seats by the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). Sadiq Sanjarani has also met PTI Balochistan President Yar Muhammad Rind. Akhter Mengal after deliberations replied to the government offer and demanded six seats instead of four seats, sources claimed.

Parliamentary members including JUI-F Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Mahmood Khan Achakzai participated in the meeting held at the residence of Sardar Akhtar Mengal in Islamabad. Now, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani sought some time to consult on the PDM offer of six seats with the party bigwigs, the TV channel reported quoting its sources.

It may be recalled that 12 senators will be elected from Balochistan including eight on general seats and four on technocrat seats. Sources claimed that the government wanted to retain eight seats and offered four seats to PDM from Balochistan but the opposition alliance wanted six Senate seats in Balochistan.