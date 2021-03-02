ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG 141.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,332 Decreased By ▼ -71.47 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By ▼ -271.59 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,056 Decreased By ▼ -117.19 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fazl, Mengal reject govt’s offer of Senate seats

NNI 02 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has rejected the offer of unopposed Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which the ruling PTI offered four seats to the PDM alliance.

There are only 48 hours left in the Senate elections due on March 3 and backdoor lobbying for political seat adjustment is at its peak. Sources claimed that the government had offered the opposition alliance PDM four seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including two generals, one woman and one technocrat seat.

Senator Taj Afridi took the offer to PDM President and JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman, sources said. The PDM chief after consulting PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PPP leader Pervez Ashraf replied to Senator Taj Afridi and rejected the offer. On the other hand, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani also mobilized for unopposed Senate elections in Balochistan.

However, as per the latest development reported by the TV channel, PDM demanded six Senate seats from Balochistan on the offer of four seats by the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). Sadiq Sanjarani has also met PTI Balochistan President Yar Muhammad Rind. Akhter Mengal after deliberations replied to the government offer and demanded six seats instead of four seats, sources claimed.

Parliamentary members including JUI-F Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Mahmood Khan Achakzai participated in the meeting held at the residence of Sardar Akhtar Mengal in Islamabad. Now, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani sought some time to consult on the PDM offer of six seats with the party bigwigs, the TV channel reported quoting its sources.

It may be recalled that 12 senators will be elected from Balochistan including eight on general seats and four on technocrat seats. Sources claimed that the government wanted to retain eight seats and offered four seats to PDM from Balochistan but the opposition alliance wanted six Senate seats in Balochistan.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sadiq Sanjrani Maulana Fazlur Rehman Pakistan Democratic Movement PTI

Fazl, Mengal reject govt’s offer of Senate seats

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Opposition hails SC’s decision

Govt urges ECP to use technology

Credit Suisse suspends supply chain finance funds

Remaining 3 FATF items: Hafeez asks departments to work harder

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.