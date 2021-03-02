ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
Acknowledgment certificate inked: Korea to provide 600,000 medical masks for Afghan refugees

Recorder Report 02 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan, the government of Republic of Korea, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), on Monday, signed an acknowledgment certificate for the provision of 600,000 medical masks to Pakistan as a donation from the Korean side for distribution among Afghan refugees and host communities across the country, particularly, those who are in direct contact with persons testing positive for the Covid-19 including patients.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will further distribute the medical masks in all the provinces of Pakistan through their warehouse at Azakhel, Nowshera, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Noor Ahmed, secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs welcomed the Korean Ambassador Suh Sangpyo and Representative from UNHCR Noriko Yoshida on this occasion.

The secretary also acknowledged the Korean government for the Framework Arrangement 2018-20 of 500 million dollars.

He also thanked the Korean government for the relief assistance of $5 million for flood relief programme.

He also thanked the Korean Government for their relief assistance of $0.8 million for Covid-19 through the WHO response and risk mitigation activities in Pakistan, and $0.4 million for locust control in 2020.

The Korean ambassador acknowledged the efforts of the Government of Pakistan for proactive approach to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the country in a coordinated manner with the federal and the provincial governments.

Noriko Yoshida acknowledged the Korean assistance for refugees in Pakistan and the role of Government of Pakistan for mitigating the sufferings of refuges across the country.

The acknowledgement certificate was signed in triplicate by the secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, and representative of the UNHCR Pakistan for distribution of 600,000 masks at the federal and provincial levels through the coordinated efforts of the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulation, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the commissioner Afghan Refugees (CAR), and through the UNHCR.

