Sports
Islamabad, Quetta match postponed after player tests positive for COVID-19
- The match which was originally scheduled to begin at 7pm, at the National Stadium in Karachi, will now take place at 8pm.
- Members of his side have tested negative while the players of the other side are being tested.
Updated 01 Mar 2021
Match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United have been delayed after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
As per details, Fawad Ahmed of Islamabad United was tested positive for novel COVID-19 and is currently under isolation.
The match which was originally scheduled to begin at 7pm, at the National Stadium in Karachi, will now take place at 9pm.
Members of his side have tested negative while the players of the other side are being tested.
Ex-French President Sarkozy sentenced to jail in corruption trial
Islamabad, Quetta match postponed after player tests positive for COVID-19
Despite decline, Pakistan exports remain over $2bn for 5th consecutive month
U.S. wasted billions of dollars on cars, buildings in Afghanistan: Report
Supreme Court says Senate elections to be held through secret ballot
Khashoggi fiancee demands punishment for Saudi prince
Cabinet likely to undergo reshuffle after Senate polls
Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours
US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci
Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech
US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken
US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday
Read more stories
Comments