Islamabad, Quetta match postponed after player tests positive for COVID-19

Match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United have been delayed after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

As per details, Fawad Ahmed of Islamabad United was tested positive for novel COVID-19 and is currently under isolation.

The match which was originally scheduled to begin at 7pm, at the National Stadium in Karachi, will now take place at 9pm.

Members of his side have tested negative while the players of the other side are being tested.