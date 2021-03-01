ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
Bilawal meets Fazl ahead of Senate elections

Naveed Butt 01 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said “we hope our candidates will win Senate seats and then we send the selected government and the prime minister packing.”

A delegation of PPP led by chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called on Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad on Sunday to discuss Senate elections and political situation in the country. Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, and Farhatullah Babar were accompanied chairman PPP.

Talking to the media after the meeting, the PPP chairman said we hope that our candidates would inshaAllah win the senate seats. He said Awami National Party (ANP) is an important party in the PDM and has been supporting the collective cause. He said in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the entire opposition was on one page against this selected government and for this he thanked all the parties including Jamaat-e-Islami.

Bilawal said we think that PML-N has taken its seats in Punjab and those will be very vital in chairman Senate's elections. He said as far as MQM is concerned, it is a government ally and has representation from Karachi but the federal government has done nothing for Karachi. We think that if they support the PDM, their voice for their rights will be louder, he said.

Replying to a question about Supreme Court verdict regarding the presidential ordinance in connection to the open ballot, PPP chairman said we hope that the Supreme Court will decide according to the constitution and law. “We are prepared for both open and secret ballots. We are speaking to government and its allies as well and we hope that the members will support the democratic candidate against PTIMF candidate,” he said.

He said the PPP delegation visited PDM president to discuss political issues. He said Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani is the PDM candidate from Islamabad and Farhatullah Babar is the PDM candidate for a technocrat seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The PDM has challenged the government on every front. We defeated the government in all four provinces in the recently held by-elections. Government rigged elections in Kurram agency and Daska bye-elections. Daska election results have been declared null and void. Pakistani people have rejected this selected government,” he said.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said there is disappointment in the ranks of the PTI government. He said PDM is united and it would succeed in Senate elections. He said that PDM is raising voice for people, their rights and prices hike in the country. He said after Senate election, the PDM would evolve strategy about the movement against PTI government.

