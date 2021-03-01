ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
Issuance of statutory notices without Bar Code: Consultants, advisors seek clarification from FBR

Sohail Sarfraz 01 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Tax consultants and advisors have sought clarification from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on issuance of statutory notices without Bar Code and calling for information/bank statements of taxpayers through personal email of tax officials.

In this connection, tax experts have approached Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Member (Inland Revenue–Operations), FBR.

Tax consultants informed that the FBR had issued instructions to all field officers regarding printing of Bar Code on all statutory notices issued under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 (Ordinance) vide letter C.No.1(177)S(IDT-FATE)/2015 dated June 30, 2015.

The reaffirmation of the said instructions were made to the field officers all across the country, on having received instances of non-compliance by the Board, vide letter C.No.3(22)S(IR-Operations)/2020 dated January 28, 2021 whereby it was directed that all statutory notices be issued electronically through Iris Portal and manual issuance of notice available on Iris Portal, is not allowed.

Taxpayers including companies as well as banking companies are receiving the following types of correspondence/notices from the field officers from across the country:

One: Manually issued Statutory Notices without printing of Bar Code or routed through 'Iris' portal.

Two: Calling of information/bank statements through email received from the tax officials' personal email IDs for various taxpayers.

Three: Calling of information/bank statements through email received from the FBR/official email id for various taxpayers.

It is requested to clarify that as to whether the manually issued statutory notices without bar code and calling of information/bank statements through email of personal/official email ids be complied with or not, which as per tax expert's understanding is contrary to the directions issued by the Board.

An early clarification to this effect will be appreciated so as to avoid any non-compliance, tax consultants added.

