PM decides to sit in parliamentary chamber for three days

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to win the Senate elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to sit in the Parliamentary Chamber for the next three days to hold crucial meetings with the lawmakers.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meetings with members of the Parliament for the next few days. The prime minister will listen to the problems of his members of the National Assembly, and address their concerns. The sources said that the weekly Cabinet meeting was also likely to be postponed due to the Senate elections.

