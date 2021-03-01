PTI will be victorious in Senate polls: Murad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed said Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) believes in transparency in elections and it would emerge victorious in upcoming Senate polls.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Sunday, the Minister said that the PTI tabled constitutional amendment in the Parliament to change the system of secret balloting to open vote to end horse-trading and sale-purchase of voters, but the opposition did not cooperate in getting the law changed. He said this has exposed the opposition that it is not serious in bringing transparency in the election process.

The Minister said the people of Pakistan have rejected the negative politics of the opposition in Gilgit-Baltistan elections, and by staying away from its public rallies in Lahore and Peshawar. He said that the opposition is trying to get the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government, but Prime Minister Imran Khan will never give them any relief in this regard.

