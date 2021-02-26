Educational institutions: 5-day week classes to be resumed from March 1

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday announced that all educational institutions across the country will resume regular (5-day) classes from Monday March 1, ending almost a year of online classes.

In a Tweet, Shafqat Mahmood confirmed that all previous restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes, were only till Feb 28.

He said that this decision is applied to all educational institutions situated in cities where restrictions pertaining to pandemic were imposed.

The minister further clarified that all educational institutions will continue to observe normal corona SOPs such as physical distancing, mask wearing and ensuring hand washing facilities.