Pakistan

Medical, dental colleges: KP govt increases quota for ex-FATA students

Recorder Report 26 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved increase in number of seats quota for admission in public sector medical and dental colleges of the province for the students of newly merged districts.

The KP Home & Tribal Affairs Department has issued a notification to this effect, said an official news release issued here Thursday. As per the notification, a total of 334 students of the merged areas would get admissions on reserved seats in different public sector medical and dental colleges of the province.

Out of 34 seats, 41 students would get admission on reserved seats in Khyber Medical College, 28 in Ayub Medical College, 20 in Saidu Medical College, 20 in Gomal Medical College, 38 in Khyber Girls Medical College, 51 in Bacha Khan Medical College, 13 in Kohat Institute of Medical Sciences, 25 in Bannu Medical College, 12 in Nowshera Medical College and Five in Gajju Khan Medical College.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister has termed the development as an important step to facilitate the students of newly merged areas in the field of education and said the provincial government was focusing special attention on empowering the youth of merged areas by extending all educational facilities to them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

