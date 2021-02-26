President cautions India: Never take Pakistan lightly

SHORKOT: President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday cautioned India not to take Pakistan lightly as the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was second to none having proven its efficiency by shooting down an Indian aircraft in Balakot area on February 27, 2019.

“My head lifted with pride as to how you performed, and how you reacted and shot down an Indian aircraft inside Pakistan. Pakistan Air Force is tested. Pakistan Air Force has performed. Pakistan Air Force has created heroes,” the president said addressing the 50th anniversary of Mirage and Colour Awards here at the PAF Base Rafique.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was also present in the ceremony, which marked the distribution of awards among air force veterans for their services for the motherland’s defence.

The President said having faced tremendous difficulties, Pakistan during the last several years, had learned how to remain united.

He said Pakistan was the only country to manufacture aircraft and fly those, besides having a distinction of eliminating terrorism which many other countries, including the super powers, could not do.

Pakistan, he said, remained successful against terrorism because of its valiant armed forces and the sacrifice of it’s around 100,000 citizens.

President Alvi said India remained a belligerent state despite Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer for peace. Indian in fact was falling into the pitfalls Pakistan had climbed over. However, Pakistan would never be happy over the instability of India as any such situation also impacted the neighbours.