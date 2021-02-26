ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
Pensions, other dues demanded: PARC retired scientists, employees threaten to stage march

Recorder Report 26 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) retired scientists and employees, on Thursday, threatened to stage a march towards the Parliament along with their families, if their pensions and other dues were not paid.

The PARC retired scientists and other employees, during a meeting, demanded of the government to fulfill their demands immediately, said former director PARC Sardar Ghulam Mustafa. He said that the pension commutations are not being paid and the PARC employees and scientist are still waiting for their pensions as it is their due right.

Their fundamental rights are being denied which are creating chaos and sense of grievance at their end, he said.

He said that the PARC is playing a pivotal role in making Pakistan a self-sufficient nation. In this regard, if the government does not take any concrete steps to manage this crisis and not provide due rights to these scientists and agricultural researchers, the scientists will march towards the Parliament, stage hunger strikes, and sit-ins along with the families and children, he said.

