Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
26 Feb 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (February 25, 2021).
================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
================================================================================
EFG Hermes Abbott Lab. 3,000 750.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 750.00
Adam Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 193,000 45.64
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 193,000 45.64
ASDA Sec. Century Paper 6,600 125.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,600 125.00
B&B Sec. Dewan Cement Ltd. 1,500 13.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 13.45
AKD Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 700,000 115.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700,000 115.00
D.J.M. Sec. INTERNATION STEELS 50,000 89.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 89.00
ASDA Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 85,000 49.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 85,000 49.00
Fortune Sec. Nat. Refinery 80,000 465.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 465.00
MRA Sec. NetSol Technologies 500 270.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 270.50
B&B Sec. Pak Refinery 5,000 26.68
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 26.68
Axis Global Panthers Tyres Ltd 4,500 70.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500 70.00
Taurus Sec. Sazgar Engg. 2,500 192.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 192.00
ASDA Sec. Service Ind. 2,500 980.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 980.00
Topline Sec. The Organic Meat Co 1,000,000 28.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 28.50
Fortune Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 150,000 141.50
Y.H. Sec. 70,000 142.75
Y.H. Sec. 70,000 142.77
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 290,000 142.11
JS Global Cap. Worldcall TelecomLtd 7,500 1.55
High Land Securities 93,000 1.56
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,500 1.56
================================================================================
Total Turnover 2,524,600 ===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.