KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (February 25, 2021).

================================================================================ CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================ Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================ EFG Hermes Abbott Lab. 3,000 750.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 750.00 Adam Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 193,000 45.64 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 193,000 45.64 ASDA Sec. Century Paper 6,600 125.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,600 125.00 B&B Sec. Dewan Cement Ltd. 1,500 13.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 13.45 AKD Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 700,000 115.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700,000 115.00 D.J.M. Sec. INTERNATION STEELS 50,000 89.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 89.00 ASDA Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 85,000 49.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 85,000 49.00 Fortune Sec. Nat. Refinery 80,000 465.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 465.00 MRA Sec. NetSol Technologies 500 270.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 270.50 B&B Sec. Pak Refinery 5,000 26.68 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 26.68 Axis Global Panthers Tyres Ltd 4,500 70.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500 70.00 Taurus Sec. Sazgar Engg. 2,500 192.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 192.00 ASDA Sec. Service Ind. 2,500 980.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 980.00 Topline Sec. The Organic Meat Co 1,000,000 28.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 28.50 Fortune Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 150,000 141.50 Y.H. Sec. 70,000 142.75 Y.H. Sec. 70,000 142.77 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 290,000 142.11 JS Global Cap. Worldcall TelecomLtd 7,500 1.55 High Land Securities 93,000 1.56 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,500 1.56 ================================================================================ Total Turnover 2,524,600 ===============================================================================

