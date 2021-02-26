ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 97.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO 37.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.70 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.75%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 497.97 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,966 Increased By ▲ 603.04 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,199 Increased By ▲ 314.87 (1.67%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 26 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (February 25, 2021).

================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
================================================================================
Member                      Company                        Turnover        Rates
Name                                                      of Shares
================================================================================
EFG Hermes                  Abbott Lab.                       3,000       750.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          3,000       750.00
Adam Sec.                   Amreli Steels Ltd.              193,000        45.64
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        193,000        45.64
ASDA Sec.                   Century Paper                     6,600       125.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          6,600       125.00
B&B Sec.                    Dewan Cement Ltd.                 1,500        13.45
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,500        13.45
AKD Sec.                    Habib Bank Ltd.                 700,000       115.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        700,000       115.00
D.J.M. Sec.                 INTERNATION STEELS               50,000        89.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         50,000        89.00
ASDA Sec.                   Maple Leaf Cement                85,000        49.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         85,000        49.00
Fortune Sec.                Nat. Refinery                    80,000       465.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         80,000       465.00
MRA Sec.                    NetSol Technologies                 500       270.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            500       270.50
B&B Sec.                    Pak Refinery                      5,000        26.68
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          5,000        26.68
Axis Global                 Panthers Tyres Ltd                4,500        70.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          4,500        70.00
Taurus Sec.                 Sazgar Engg.                      2,500       192.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,500       192.00
ASDA Sec.                   Service Ind.                      2,500       980.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,500       980.00
Topline Sec.                The Organic Meat Co           1,000,000        28.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      1,000,000        28.50
Fortune Sec.                TRG Pakistan Ltd.               150,000       141.50
Y.H. Sec.                                                    70,000       142.75
Y.H. Sec.                                                    70,000       142.77
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        290,000       142.11
JS Global Cap.              Worldcall TelecomLtd              7,500         1.55
High Land Securities                                         93,000         1.56
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        100,500         1.56
================================================================================
                            Total Turnover                2,524,600 ===============================================================================

