KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= AGP Limited 26.02.2021 10:45 am Century Insurance Company Ltd 26.02.2021 06:00 pm TPL Corp Limited 26.02.2021 11:00 am Pace (Pakistan) Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am First Capital Securities Corporation Ltd 26.02.2021 12:00 Noon Leather Up Limited 26.02.2021 09:30 am Hira Textile Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am Service Industries Textiles Ltd 26.02.2021 11:30 am Balochistan Glass Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 26.02.2021 02:30 pm Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 11:30 am Shahtaj Textile Limited 26.02.2021 11:30 am Redco Textiles Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am Asim Textile Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 09:30 am Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am J.A. Textile Mills Limited 26.02.2021 09:00 am Arpak International Investments Ltd 26.02.2021 10:30 am The Premier Sugar Mills & Distillery Co. Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 11:30 am Bunnys Limited 26.02.2021 12:00 Noon Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 02:30 pm Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 26.02.2021 10:30 am Data Agro Limited 26.02.2021 10:15 am Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 26.02.2021 04:00 pm Adam Sugar Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 03:00 pm Clover Pakistan Ltd 26.02.2021 03:30 pm Crescent Fibres Limited 26.02.2021 10:00 am Mandviwalla Mauser Plastic Industries 26.02.2021 12:00 Noon Kohinoor Industries Ltd 26.02.2021 10:00 am Arif Habib Corporation Ltd 27.02.2021 10:30 am First National Equities Ltd 27.02.2021 11:30 am Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Ltd 27.02.2021 12:00 pm Dm Industries Limited 27.02.2021 11:30 am Pakistan Refinery Ltd 27.02.2021 10:00 am Fecto Cement Limited 27.02.2021 11:30 am Dar-es-Salam Textile Mills Ltd 27.02.2021 11:00 am Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 27.02.2021 12:30 pm The National Silk & Rayon Mills 27.02.2021 10:00 am Dost Steels Limited 27.02.2021 03:30 pm Karam Ceramics Ltd 27.02.2021 04:00 pm Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd 27.02.2021 11:30 am Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 27.02.2021 11:00 am Bilal Fibres Limited 26.02.2021 10:00 am Murree Brewery Company Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am Agha Steel Industries Ltd 26.02.2021 03:30 pm First National Bank Modaraba 26.02.2021 04:30 pm Bata Pakistan Limited 26.02.2021 03:00 pm Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 11:30 am Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 11:30 am Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd 26.02.2021 02:30 pm Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 11:30 am Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 02:00 pm Landmark Spinning Industries Ltd 26.02.2021 12:00 Noon S.S. Oil Mills Limited 26.02.2021 11:00 am Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 26.02.2021 01:00 pm Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 10:00 am Altern Energy Limited 26.02.2021 04:00 pm Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 02:30 pm First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd 26.02.2021 04:00 pm Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 26.02.2021 03:00 pm NBP Fund Management Ltd-Open end 26.02.2021 03:00 pm Shabbir tiles & Ceramics Ltd. 26.02.2021 04:00 am Buxlay Paints Limited 26.02.2021 11:00 am Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 02:30 pm Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 26.02.2021 09:30 am The Hub Power Company Ltd 26.02.2021 10:00 am AKD Capital Limited 26.02.2021 11:00 am Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 26.02.2021 03:00 pm Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 26.02.2021 10:00 am Rupali Polyester Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am Atlas Insurance Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am Johnson & Philips Pakistan Limited 26.02.2021 11:30 am Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Ltd. 26.02.2021 11:00 am Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited 27.02.2021 02:00 pm Tri-Star Polyester Limited 27.02.2021 02:00 pm Hala Enterprises Ltd 27.02.2021 03:30 pm First Tri-Star Modaraba 27.02.2021 03:30 pm Tri-Star Power Limited 27.02.2021 02:30 pm Zil Limited 27.02.2021 10:30 pm Ecopack Limited 27.02.2021 10:00 am Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 01.03.2021 02:30 am Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd 01.03.2021 12:00 Noon Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 01.03.2021 3:00 pm Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 10:00 am Amtex Limited 01.03.2021 2:30 pm Wyeth Pakistan Limted 01.03.2021 10:45 am Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd 01.03.2021 11:00 pm Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 11:00 am Ados Pakistan Limited 01.03.2021 11:00 am Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 11:00 am Ravi Textile Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 2:00 pm ICC Industries Limited 01.03.2021 2:00 pm EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited 01.03.2021 2:30 pm Colony Textile Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 11:00 am Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 11:30 am Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd 01.03.2021 10:30 am Dadabhoy Sack Limited 01.03.2021 11:00 am Husein Industries Ltd 01.03.2021 12:00 Noon Frontier Ceramics Ltd 01.03.2021 10:30 am Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 09:00 am Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd. 01.03.2021 03:00 pm Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 01.03.2021 02:30 pm Metroplitan Steel Corporation Ltd. 01-03-2021 11:00 am Shell Pakistan Limited 02.03.2021 10:00 am The Bank of Khyber 02.03.2021 11:00 am Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 02.03.2021 11:00 am Rafhan Maiza Products Co. Ltd. 03.03.2021 6:00 pm Systems Limited 03.03.2021 6:00 pm Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 03.03.2021 9:30 am Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd. 03.03.2021 02:30 pm BankIslami Pakistan Limited 03.03.2021 01:30 pm =========================================================

