ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 97.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO 37.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.70 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.75%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 497.97 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,966 Increased By ▲ 603.04 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,199 Increased By ▲ 314.87 (1.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 26 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                      DATE            TIME
=========================================================
AGP Limited                       26.02.2021     10:45 am
Century Insurance Company Ltd     26.02.2021     06:00 pm
TPL Corp Limited                  26.02.2021     11:00 am
Pace (Pakistan) Ltd               26.02.2021     11:00 am
First Capital Securities
Corporation Ltd                   26.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Leather Up Limited                26.02.2021     09:30 am
Hira Textile Mills Ltd            26.02.2021     11:00 am
Service Industries
Textiles Ltd                      26.02.2021     11:30 am
Balochistan Glass Ltd             26.02.2021     11:00 am
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd        26.02.2021     02:30 pm
Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd      26.02.2021     11:00 am
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd            26.02.2021     11:30 am
Shahtaj Textile Limited           26.02.2021     11:30 am
Redco Textiles Ltd                26.02.2021     11:00 am
Asim Textile Mills Ltd            26.02.2021     09:30 am
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd   26.02.2021     11:00 am
J.A. Textile Mills Limited        26.02.2021     09:00 am
Arpak International
Investments Ltd                   26.02.2021     10:30 am
The Premier Sugar
Mills & Distillery Co. Ltd        26.02.2021     11:00 am
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd           26.02.2021     11:30 am
Bunnys Limited                    26.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd          26.02.2021     02:30 pm
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd         26.02.2021     10:30 am
Data Agro Limited                 26.02.2021     10:15 am
Shifa International
Hospitals Ltd                     26.02.2021     04:00 pm
Adam Sugar Mills Ltd              26.02.2021     03:00 pm
Clover Pakistan Ltd               26.02.2021     03:30 pm
Crescent Fibres Limited           26.02.2021     10:00 am
Mandviwalla Mauser
Plastic Industries                26.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Kohinoor Industries Ltd           26.02.2021     10:00 am
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd        27.02.2021     10:30 am
First National Equities Ltd       27.02.2021     11:30 am
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Ltd      27.02.2021     12:00 pm
Dm Industries Limited             27.02.2021     11:30 am
Pakistan Refinery Ltd             27.02.2021     10:00 am
Fecto Cement Limited              27.02.2021     11:30 am
Dar-es-Salam Textile Mills Ltd    27.02.2021     11:00 am
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd         27.02.2021     12:30 pm
The National Silk & Rayon Mills   27.02.2021     10:00 am
Dost Steels Limited               27.02.2021     03:30 pm
Karam Ceramics Ltd                27.02.2021     04:00 pm
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd       27.02.2021     11:30 am
Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Ltd    27.02.2021     11:00 am
Bilal Fibres Limited              26.02.2021     10:00 am
Murree Brewery Company Ltd        26.02.2021     11:00 am
Agha Steel Industries Ltd         26.02.2021     03:30 pm
First National Bank Modaraba      26.02.2021     04:30 pm
Bata Pakistan Limited             26.02.2021     03:00 pm
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd         26.02.2021     11:30 am
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd         26.02.2021     11:30 am
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd       26.02.2021     02:30 pm
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd           26.02.2021     11:30 am
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd       26.02.2021     02:00 pm
Landmark Spinning
Industries Ltd                    26.02.2021   12:00 Noon
S.S. Oil Mills Limited            26.02.2021     11:00 am
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd       26.02.2021     01:00 pm
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd           26.02.2021     10:00 am
Altern Energy Limited             26.02.2021     04:00 pm
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd          26.02.2021     02:30 pm
First Credit &
Investment Bank Ltd               26.02.2021     04:00 pm
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd               26.02.2021     03:00 pm
NBP Fund Management
Ltd-Open end                      26.02.2021     03:00 pm
Shabbir tiles
& Ceramics Ltd.                   26.02.2021     04:00 am
Buxlay Paints Limited             26.02.2021     11:00 am
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd             26.02.2021     02:30 pm
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd           26.02.2021     09:30 am
The Hub Power Company Ltd         26.02.2021     10:00 am
AKD Capital Limited               26.02.2021     11:00 am
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd        26.02.2021     03:00 pm
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd            26.02.2021     10:00 am
Rupali Polyester Ltd              26.02.2021     11:00 am
Atlas Insurance Ltd               26.02.2021     11:00 am
Johnson & Philips
Pakistan Limited                  26.02.2021     11:30 am
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd.                   26.02.2021     11:00 am
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited      27.02.2021     02:00 pm
Tri-Star Polyester Limited        27.02.2021     02:00 pm
Hala Enterprises Ltd              27.02.2021     03:30 pm
First Tri-Star Modaraba           27.02.2021     03:30 pm
Tri-Star Power Limited            27.02.2021     02:30 pm
Zil Limited                       27.02.2021     10:30 pm
Ecopack Limited                   27.02.2021     10:00 am
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       01.03.2021     02:30 am
Indus Dyeing &
Manufacturing Co. Ltd             01.03.2021   12:00 Noon
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                   01.03.2021      3:00 pm
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd            01.03.2021     10:00 am
Amtex Limited                     01.03.2021      2:30 pm
Wyeth Pakistan Limted             01.03.2021     10:45 am
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd          01.03.2021     11:00 pm
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd             01.03.2021     11:00 am
Ados Pakistan Limited             01.03.2021     11:00 am
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills Ltd                   01.03.2021     11:00 am
Ravi Textile Mills Ltd            01.03.2021      2:00 pm
ICC Industries Limited            01.03.2021      2:00 pm
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited       01.03.2021      2:30 pm
Colony Textile Mills Ltd          01.03.2021     11:00 am
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd         01.03.2021     11:30 am
Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd    01.03.2021     10:30 am
Dadabhoy Sack Limited             01.03.2021     11:00 am
Husein Industries Ltd             01.03.2021   12:00 Noon
Frontier Ceramics Ltd             01.03.2021     10:30 am
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd          01.03.2021     09:00 am
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.  01.03.2021     03:00 pm
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       01.03.2021     02:30 pm
Metroplitan Steel
Corporation Ltd.                  01-03-2021     11:00 am
Shell Pakistan Limited            02.03.2021     10:00 am
The Bank of Khyber                02.03.2021     11:00 am
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd       02.03.2021     11:00 am
Rafhan Maiza Products Co. Ltd.    03.03.2021      6:00 pm
Systems Limited                   03.03.2021      6:00 pm
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd      03.03.2021      9:30 am
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd.           03.03.2021     02:30 pm
BankIslami Pakistan Limited       03.03.2021     01:30 pm
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Board Meetings of Companies

BOARD MEETINGS

Pakistan not out of the FATF woods yet

Export proceeds in USD: ECs allowed forward sale transactions with banks

SC says will confine its opinion to constitutionality of Senate elections

Sri Lanka offered use of Gwadar Port

Sri Lanka seeks $2.2bn from China as reserves shrink

11 from Punjab elected unopposed to Senate

NA-75: re-election on March 18

Cabinet takes stock of situation

NCC-FFP directs speedy implementation of energy projects

Punjab-based RLNG-fired power plants: Suspension of gas supply contributed to blackout

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.