KARACHI: Right issues proposed by companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==================================================================================== Company Rate ==================================================================================== Media Times Ltd at a discount of Rs 5/-per share 14% Summit Bank Ltd 11.2443% Pervez Ahmed Securities Ltd. at a discount of Rs51/-pershare 231.08% Pervez Ahmed Securities (at a discount of 80% i.e. Rs 2/-per share) 189.39% Summit Bank Ltd. 65% Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. (Preference Right Shares) 15% ====================================================================================

